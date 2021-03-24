Previous
Next
Spinach and lentil daal by giuliaminda
58 / 365

Spinach and lentil daal

Sorry to report, but the next few pics are just gonna be of our Hell Fresh dinner's of the week. It's been a very busy one, and there hasn't been much else doing on to be honest...
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise