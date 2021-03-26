Previous
Next
Pest lamb with potatoes and greens by giuliaminda
60 / 365

Pest lamb with potatoes and greens

Carl cooked this one, I was incredibly impressed. If Hello Fresh can get him to cook for me more often, I'd happily give them my mone!
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise