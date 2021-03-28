Previous
Cosy by giuliaminda
62 / 365

Cosy

I spent a lot of my day to day advancing on this little project I am trying to complete... i've always loved knitting and i've recently find a company that does at home jumper kits which i've really enjoyed doing.

28th March 2021

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
16% complete

