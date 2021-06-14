Previous
Next
Wedding Season by giuliaminda
140 / 365

Wedding Season

Hopefully all the weddings we have been invited to this year will be going ahead. This is one dress I bought for my first one of the summer. Loved it, but was HUGE, so had to return it.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise