Bye Bye London Town by giuliaminda
146 / 365

Bye Bye London Town

I can't believe i'm finally able to go home and see my family. It has been a year since I have seen them (I was lucky enought to see them last summer) but it has definitely felt like a lot longer. Looking foward to some TLC.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
43% complete

