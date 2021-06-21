Previous
The Legend herself by giuliaminda
The Legend herself

My paternal grandmother is a fire cracker still at the fine age of 86. One of the best things about working from Rome this week has been being able to see her everyday. What a treat it is to have proper lunches cooked for you everyday.
Giulia Minda

Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
