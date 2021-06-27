Previous
Cheers by giuliaminda
153 / 365

Cheers

We came to an island off the coast of naples for a few days called Ischia. My uncle and aunt go every year and this year we were in Italy long enough to go with them. This is my mum and dad for an early evening aperitive on the terrace.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
43% complete

