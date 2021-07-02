Previous
Forza Azzuri by giuliaminda
158 / 365

Forza Azzuri

Like any good Italian household, football is taken very seriously in my family. You can imagine our excitment at beating Belgium today, taking us one step closer to that trophy.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
