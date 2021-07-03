Previous
Chasing Rainbows by giuliaminda
159 / 365

Chasing Rainbows

Went for a out of city adventure this afternoon with my sister and my parents to these waterfalls 2 hours outside of Rome. It was pretty amazing and we even got to see a rainbow. I hope it's a good omen for what's to come.
3rd July 2021

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
