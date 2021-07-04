Previous
Next
Tradition by giuliaminda
160 / 365

Tradition

My grandmother has hosted large family pizza dinners in her garage made kitchen for as long as I can remember. Before I fly back to London, we did one last summer shebang - the best in town.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise