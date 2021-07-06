Previous
Tuesday...not the worst day by giuliaminda
162 / 365

Tuesday...not the worst day

I normally believe that Tuesday's are the worst days of the week, but today it was my little sister's bday AND italy won the semi finals. So pretty good all around i think.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
