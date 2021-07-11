Previous
Family picnic by giuliaminda
Family picnic

This group has had a lot of change in the last 6 months. 2 babies and one pregnancy announcement and global pandemic meant that it had been a long time since we all got together. Finally managed to today though and it was bliss.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
