Previous
Next
Happy Birthday Kieran - suprise party by giuliaminda
169 / 365

Happy Birthday Kieran - suprise party

Another day, another group of friends who haven't seen each other in a while due to moves and covid. Came together to celebrate our friend Kieran's bday and it was such a great day - we even managed not to spoil the suprise!
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise