Summer party by giuliaminda
183 / 365

Summer party

It's out office work party on Thursday. This is me being super lame and prepping my outfit two days in advance.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
51% complete

