184 / 365
Oh Hey
Met up with my old colleague Olympia today and instead of taking a pic with her (because I forgot), I took one of myself on the way back.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Giulia Minda
@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
188
photos
2
followers
2
following
51% complete
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Views
8
Album
2021
