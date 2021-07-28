Previous
Oh Hey by giuliaminda
184 / 365

Oh Hey

Met up with my old colleague Olympia today and instead of taking a pic with her (because I forgot), I took one of myself on the way back.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
