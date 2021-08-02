First day

First day at our hotel and look at this breakfast view. To give context: my sisters and I have come to visit my parents in Thailand before they move to Myanmar. Thailand still have hotel quarnatine however so we have to stay here for 14 nights before we can travel to Bangkok. The reason it's a little different than what you might expect from hotel quarantines is that Thailad has made Phuket, where we are, a sandbox. What that means is, if you've been double jabbed for longer than 14 days, you can be in Phuket as if you were on normal holiday. Pretty lucky that we get to do that.