The Lime and the Coconut by giuliaminda
192 / 365

The Lime and the Coconut

Honestly, drinking coconut water from the source, in the tropics just hits differently. I am being spoiled!
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
53% complete

