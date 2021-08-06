Previous
Hard facts by giuliaminda
Hard facts

Had some pretty spectacular bubble tea today - it's going to be a challenge not getting one daily.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
