Dive day by giuliaminda
196 / 365

Dive day

Although there aren't anywhere near the same number of tourists around (thanks covid), one positive thing about the lack of people is that when you go diving, it feels like you're the only person in ocean. It was pretty incredible.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

