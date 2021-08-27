Previous
Monsoon by giuliaminda
214 / 365

Monsoon

It's monsoon season in Thailand, but this banana leaf was too glistening to not take a pic of.
27th August 2021 27th Aug 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
61% complete

