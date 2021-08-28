Previous
Fly Thai by giuliaminda
215 / 365

Fly Thai

Just about to board my 12hr flight to the UK just in time for Thailand to switch to the red list. Sent this to Carl after trekking the airport looking for some water.
28th August 2021 28th Aug 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
61% complete

