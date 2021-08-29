Previous
So much to celebrate by giuliaminda
216 / 365

So much to celebrate

Today we went to our friend Sam's parents house for a mini bday celebration. It was lovely to see everyone again and I even got to meet little new born Poppy who is sitting there in Mark's pouch.
29th August 2021

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
