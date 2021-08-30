Previous
Summer babies by giuliaminda
217 / 365

Summer babies

Another day, another birthday celebration. This time for our other friend and full time dad Charlie! Even got to hang with my best pal Mabel. I just cant believe how fast she is growing.
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

Giulia Minda

Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
