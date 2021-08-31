Previous
Next
Date Night by giuliaminda
218 / 365

Date Night

We went out for an early sushi dinner today to celebrate my new job and being reuinted. This picture would have been better with actual sushi on the plate, but I was too hungry and I forgot to snap it before chomping down on food.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise