Flying the nest by giuliaminda
219 / 365

Flying the nest

My sister is moving out at the end of this month, and this is a picture i took of the outside of her new flat! We will miss her, BUT it's only ten minutes down the road, so I'm sure i'll still be seeing LOTS of her.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
61% complete

