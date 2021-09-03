Previous
Outout by giuliaminda
221 / 365

Outout

First time out out in a while. Took this to show my gal pals what I was wearing. In the end, i ended up realising on the train that my leggings were inside out. Maybe i should stay home.
3rd September 2021

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
