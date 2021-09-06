Previous
Welcome to the Rock by giuliaminda
224 / 365

Welcome to the Rock

First theatre show in way way to long. Went to watch come from away. I'd seen it before but you can never see a musical too may times. Didnt want it to end.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
