Finall by giuliaminda
225 / 365

Finall

So much anticipation for this book. Havent felt the buzz of publishing day for an author since Harry Potter! I know i will love it, but i haven't yet been able to open it!
7th September 2021

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
