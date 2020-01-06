Previous
Fairytail Wren by glendamg
6 / 365

Fairytail Wren

A welcome sight on my walk after work tonight. Love these little guys!!
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
