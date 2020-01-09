Previous
Pink Eared Ducks in Flights by glendamg
9 / 365

Pink Eared Ducks in Flights

Do not be fooled - I took a photo of these ducks in flight - approximately 100 ducks in flight so I picked out three which I think worked well together. Birds in flight - hardest task ever!
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Glenda

@glendamg
