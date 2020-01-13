Previous
Black Shouldered Kite by glendamg
Black Shouldered Kite

When you are learning to take birds in flight and you come home to see this on the card...happiness. Not perfect I know but it is encouraging
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
