Osprey by glendamg
32 / 365

Osprey

I went down to Point Walter to look at the Fairy Terns and this beautiful Osprey was right in front of me...could not get the camera out quick enough.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
