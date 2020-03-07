Sign up
Those magnificent men in their Flying Machines
..
they go up tiddly up up,
they go down tiddly down down.
They enchant all the ladies and steal all the scenes,
with their up tiddly up up
and their down tiddly down down.
Up, down, flying around,
looping the loop and defying the ground.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Glenda
@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
7th March 2020 12:14pm
