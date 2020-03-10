Sign up
70 / 365
And so begins the joust...
two horsemen wielding lances with blunted tips in modern times is it pizza flying or will it be the Big Mac? Which one will be fried in the end!
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Glenda
@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
Views
3
365
VOG-L29
10th March 2020 8:19pm
365 Project
