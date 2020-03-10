Previous
Next
And so begins the joust... by glendamg
70 / 365

And so begins the joust...

two horsemen wielding lances with blunted tips in modern times is it pizza flying or will it be the Big Mac? Which one will be fried in the end!
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise