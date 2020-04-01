Previous
Monarch Caterpillar by glendamg
92 / 365

Monarch Caterpillar

don't be fooled, one day I will grow up to be a beautiful butterfly!
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
Babs ace
Wow, he is beautiful now so how handsome will he be when he turns into a butterfly.
April 1st, 2020  
