Mediterranean Shipping Co
Mediterranean Shipping Co

A walk around Fremantle today and came across a favourite old building. You may not know it was used for secretive military operations.

During its 114-year history, the building has housed businesses, news bureaus and, in World War II, Royal Australian Navy intelligence.

One of the many architectural gems in Fremantle
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Glenda

@glendamg
