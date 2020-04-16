Sign up
Previous
Next
107 / 365
Black Winged Stilt Juvenile
Have been doing a few webinars this week, and when I took this photo I knew I had to put into practice some of the techniques I learnt. Whilst not perfect I am happy with the test result.
Even had a attempt at doing a logo.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Glenda
@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 760D
Taken
16th April 2020 10:24am
