Previous
Next
Black Winged Stilt Juvenile by glendamg
107 / 365

Black Winged Stilt Juvenile

Have been doing a few webinars this week, and when I took this photo I knew I had to put into practice some of the techniques I learnt. Whilst not perfect I am happy with the test result.

Even had a attempt at doing a logo.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise