Previous
Next
110 / 365
Black cockatoo
I have been trying to capture these birds for a while, so what happens....
I go out with macro lens to do macro and this bird is sitting on a branch above my head. So I took the shot anyway!
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
1
0
Glenda
@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
111
photos
34
followers
18
following
30% complete
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th April 2020 11:41am
April
ace
I love your pov and the expression.
April 20th, 2020
