Black cockatoo by glendamg
110 / 365

Black cockatoo

I have been trying to capture these birds for a while, so what happens....

I go out with macro lens to do macro and this bird is sitting on a branch above my head. So I took the shot anyway!
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
April ace
I love your pov and the expression.
April 20th, 2020  
