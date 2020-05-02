Sign up
Previous
Next
123 / 365
Willy Wagtail in Song.
365 Project Day 123
Just as the sunrise glowed against the shrubs this little wagtail broke out in song.
Bumped into another fellow photographer there, but they were busy catching wrens ....
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
0
0
Glenda
@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
2nd May 2020 7:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
