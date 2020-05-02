Previous
Next
Willy Wagtail in Song. by glendamg
123 / 365

Willy Wagtail in Song.

365 Project Day 123
Just as the sunrise glowed against the shrubs this little wagtail broke out in song.
Bumped into another fellow photographer there, but they were busy catching wrens ....
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise