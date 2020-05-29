Previous
In My Garden by glendamg
In My Garden

A wild and stormy day today so no venturing out. Imagine how delighted I was to find this Grey Fantail visiting my Garden instead.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
Fr1da
Absolutely fantastic shot !
May 29th, 2020  
