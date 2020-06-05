Previous
Swamp Harrier by glendamg
157 / 365

Swamp Harrier

Wow did I have a great day out with the camera today - this little guy was found on my way back to the car.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
