Previous
Next
White Faced Heron by glendamg
193 / 365

White Faced Heron

11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Santina ace
beautiful shot of movement, I love his pose and his concentration
July 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise