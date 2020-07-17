Previous
Splendid Fairy Wren - Male in breeding plumage by glendamg
199 / 365

Splendid Fairy Wren - Male in breeding plumage

Shimmering in electric shades of violet-blue, turquoise and pale-blue, relieved only by a few bands of inky black feathers; they are certainly stunning.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
Kate ace
Beautiful bird.
July 17th, 2020  
