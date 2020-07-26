Previous
Next
Whistling Kite by glendamg
208 / 365

Whistling Kite


Whistling Kite -
What a treat ! There were three of these in the sky, flying close and calling out. Increased my chances of finally getting somewhat of a reasonable BIF picture.

This project is hard work - but rewards like this make it worthwhile.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise