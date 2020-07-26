Sign up
Whistling Kite
Whistling Kite -
What a treat ! There were three of these in the sky, flying close and calling out. Increased my chances of finally getting somewhat of a reasonable BIF picture.
This project is hard work - but rewards like this make it worthwhile.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Glenda
@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
26th July 2020 2:51pm
