Wildflowers - The Kangaroo Paw

The Kangaroo Paw.

DID you know - The genus Anigozanthos' author was French botanist Jacques-Julien Houtou de Labillardière, who first collected the Kangaroo Paw in 1792 near Esperance.

In case you did not know - It gets its name from its flowers, which are often red in colour, feel furry, and are shaped just like a kangaroo's paw. The nectar in the long and tubular flowers are an important high-energy food source for many birds, mammals and insects.

The red and green kangaroo paw was adopted as the state emblem of WA in a proclamation on 9 October 1960. An image of the kangaroo paw was superimposed onto a view of Perth from a distance on a 5 pence stamp, issued 1 November 1962, commemorating the Seventh British Empire and Commonwealth Games which were in that year held in Perth.