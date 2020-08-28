Previous
Wattle Bird on Kangaroo Paw by glendamg
241 / 365

Wattle Bird on Kangaroo Paw

Coincidence - Yesterday I spoke of the kangaroo paw and how the nectar in the long and tubular flowers are an important high-energy food source for many birds, mammals and insects. Today I found evidence.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
kali ace
great capture
August 29th, 2020  
