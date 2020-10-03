Previous
Next
Quenda by glendamg
277 / 365

Quenda

A little Quenda for today....had fun watching him for a little while. One has to be very quiet and still as to not disturb.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Glenda

@glendamg
I am an amateur photographer on a steep learning curve. It has been a considered passion for the last 3 years (and perhaps inert...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise