Photo 367
looking contented
Cattle grazing after being shifted to another paddock.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Gina Rieck
ace
@gmonty
I live on a remote cattle station in South Australia with my husband and two sons. I look forward to the challenge of this project...
Tags
life
,
farm
,
hereford
