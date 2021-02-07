Sign up
Photo 375
womma
Seems to be the season of the womma snake. This is the 4th one we've had in our yard this summer. This afternoon our neighbours on the National park came across and microchipped and released it.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Gina Rieck
@gmonty
I live on a remote cattle station in South Australia with my husband and two sons. I look forward to the challenge of this project...
Tags
python
,
womma
julia
ace
Oh I am very pleased we live in New Zealand.. no snakes.. Is this one dangerous.. venomous /bites..
February 7th, 2021
