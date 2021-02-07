Previous
Next
womma by gmonty
Photo 375

womma

Seems to be the season of the womma snake. This is the 4th one we've had in our yard this summer. This afternoon our neighbours on the National park came across and microchipped and released it.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Gina Rieck

@gmonty
I live on a remote cattle station in South Australia with my husband and two sons. I look forward to the challenge of this project...
102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Oh I am very pleased we live in New Zealand.. no snakes.. Is this one dangerous.. venomous /bites..
February 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise