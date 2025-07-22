Previous
Dad’s Quiet Time

Took a pic of Dad in his usual spot in the mornings. Watching the sun rise on his left and the birds on our feeder on his right.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Dat Dang

@gnadtad
