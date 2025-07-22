Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
2 / 365
Dad’s Quiet Time
Took a pic of Dad in his usual spot in the mornings. Watching the sun rise on his left and the birds on our feeder on his right.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dat Dang
@gnadtad
2
photos
0
followers
0
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NEX-5R
Taken
22nd July 2025 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close